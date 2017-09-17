Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Home Front Command will conduct a test of the incoming rocket alert system on Monday morning at 11:05 am in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevasseret Zion.

The Red Alert siren will also most likely activate in the nearby communities of Motza Illite and Beit Nekofa as well, according to the IDF.

The test is a routine part of national readiness preparations and is not being held in response to any particular security event.

If there is a real emergency, the siren will activate a second time.