Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Tel Aviv residents watch the World Cup shortly after a Color Red incoming rocket alert siren has sounded.

Home Front Command will conduct a test of the incoming rocket alert system on Monday morning at 11:05 am in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevasseret Zion.

The Red Alert siren will also most likely activate in the nearby communities of Motza Illite and Beit Nekofa as well, according to the IDF.

Advertisement

The test is a routine part of national readiness preparations and is not being held in response to any particular security event.

If there is a real emergency, the siren will activate a second time.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe High Holidays
Next articleFirst Israeli Druze Graduates as Air Force Combat Navigator
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...