Photo Credit: courtesy, Netiv Ha'Asara
Unexploded Qassam rocket in open area.

Three Red Alert sirens heard in rapid succession mid-morning Wednesday turned out to be false alarms, as reported by IDF Home Front Command.

Two of the sirens were heard in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council district. One was activated in the Ashkelon Coastal district.

The sirens activated just a few hours after a planned military exercise at the Gaza border began as part of the IDF training schedule for 2017, and may have been triggered by the drill.

The exercise was planned in advance and is slated to end Thursday. It is intended to maintain the preparedness level of the military forces, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

