Photo Credit: courtesy, Netiv Ha'Asara

Three Red Alert sirens heard in rapid succession mid-morning Wednesday turned out to be false alarms, as reported by IDF Home Front Command.

Two of the sirens were heard in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council district. One was activated in the Ashkelon Coastal district.

The sirens activated just a few hours after a planned military exercise at the Gaza border began as part of the IDF training schedule for 2017, and may have been triggered by the drill.

The exercise was planned in advance and is slated to end Thursday. It is intended to maintain the preparedness level of the military forces, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.