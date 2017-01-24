Report: ISIS Brussels Bombers Targeted Americans, Israelis, Orthodox Jews



People gathering, chalk drawings and flowers for the victims of the 2016 Brussels suicide bombing.

Photo Credit: Miguel Discart on Flickr



American citizens and Orthodox Jews were targeted by the ISIS suicide bombers at Brussels’ international airport in March 2016, according to an AFP report citing investigation sources. The report apparently concludes that one bomber opted to go after two Jews, instead of targeting a group of 60 high school students.

The source told AFP: “It’s clear they had quite specific targets… We know they wanted to target Americans. […] We know they were obsessed with the Israelis too.”

Indeed, four American citizens were killed and two Israelis injured in the Brussels bombings. Also, according to AFP, yet-to-be-published camera footage shows Najim Laachraoui, a Belgian-Moroccan national who was one of the suicide bombers, standing in the midst of some 60 high school students, then, suddenly deciding follow two Orthodox Jews.

“The attacker seemed to rush towards two Orthodox Jews,” a source told AFP. “He really, clearly wanted to kill a Jew.”

AFP cites a US law enforcement agency report suggesting the bombers wanted to get Hasidic Jews, as well as Russian citizens. The attacks were timed to coincide with scheduled 8 AM flights of United, American, Delta, Russia’s Aeroflot, and El Al.

