President Reuven Rivlin met Sunday at his residence in Jerusalem with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates.

The American official, who was in Israel on his first visit in his new position, was accompanied by Israeli Mossad Director Yossi Cohen.

The meeting addressed a range of issues including the strengthening of US-Israel security cooperation, regional developments, and the global threat of terrorism.

President Rivlin stressed Israel’s concern for the negative influence of Iran on the stability to the whole region. He also told Coates that he greatly appreciated the unwavering support of the United States for the security of the State of Israel.