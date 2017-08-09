Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO

President Reuven Rivlin met Wednesday at his official residence in Jerusalem with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, who was visiting Israel.

The President spoke with the secretary-general about Israel’s commitment to bring an end to the conflict with the Palestinian Authority, which the President described as a tragedy, according to the president’s spokesperson.

“President Rivlin spoke of the need to build bridges and confidence between the Jews and Arabs of this region, and of the important work being done in Israel between the country’s Jewish and Arab communities,” he said.

The Secretary General expressed his appreciation for Israel’s “great contribution” to countries in his region in the areas of water technology, disaster recovery, innovation, and security cooperation.