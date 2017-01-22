web analytics
January 22, 2017 / 24 Tevet, 5777
Rumor: Washington to Announce Embassy Move to Jerusalem Monday

Photo Credit: Magister via Wikimedia


Israel’s Channel 2 News political reporter Amit Segal on Sunday tweeted that “a little local bird is claiming” that on Monday morning Washington time the White House plans to announce moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

 

 

Segal has not been able to verify the news beyond said bird.

Last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told a press conference that an announcement on moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is “coming soon,” telling the reporters to “stay tuned.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


