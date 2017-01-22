Rumor: Washington to Announce Embassy Move to Jerusalem Monday



US Consulate in Jerusalem

Photo Credit: Magister via Wikimedia



Israel’s Channel 2 News political reporter Amit Segal on Sunday tweeted that “a little local bird is claiming” that on Monday morning Washington time the White House plans to announce moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

ציפור מקומית קטנה טוענת שמחר בבוקר שעון וושינגטון יוכרז על העברת השגרירות האמריקנית לירושלים. עוד אין לזה אימות בינתיים — עמית סגל (@amit_segal) January 22, 2017

Segal has not been able to verify the news beyond said bird.

Last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told a press conference that an announcement on moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is “coming soon,” telling the reporters to “stay tuned.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

