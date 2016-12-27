Russia ‘Wanted to Delay the Vote’ at UN Security Council

Russia says it "had several issues with the wording, and ... wanted to delay the vote" on the UN Security Council resolution against Israel.



Moscow's Red Square

Photo Credit: Vicente Villamon / Wikimedia Commons



Now that the United Nations Security Council has safely passed the anti-Israel resolution 2334(2016) condemning the Jewish State, Russia is expressing second thoughts about the measure.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday, Deputy Ambassador to Israel Alexei Drovinan said that Moscow didn’t really want to vote on the resolution in the form it was brought to the floor.

“Russia had several issues with the wording of the resolution, and the manner in which the decision was made,” Drovinan said. “We wanted to delay the vote.

“Unfortunately, none of the other members accepted our position, and so the resolution was brought to the floor for a vote.

“We are also dissatisfied with the narrow focus of the measure, that it dealt only with one aspect of the conflict, the settlements,” he added.

Of course, one can ask why — if Russia was so dissatisfied with these issues — Moscow chose not to exercise its veto, if only to force the measure back for a rewrite, rather than choose to allow it to pass with a unanimous vote.

Instead, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova subsequently took the opportunity to lay the blame for the entire incident upon U.S. President Barack Obama, saying in a statement quoted by the Tass news agency that the foreign policy of the American president “evokes aversion of the entire world.

“I think this man and his team — naturally, speaking about the man we mean the team which has proved to be bad for all on the global arena. They have failed to fulfill their obligations taken before some countries, they have failed to fulfill what they were commissioned to, including by the American people on the global arena.”

Now the question is, will Russia again vote with the crowd if the same scenario is repeated with another anti-Israel measure at the UN Security Council before Obama leaves the White House on January 20, 2017?

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

