Rwanda President Paul Kagame, began a two-day visit to Israel on Sunday. Kagame is a strong ally of the Jewish State, one who has visited a number of times. He was last here in 2013.

The Rwandan leader is scheduled to meet in Jerusalem on Monday morning with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence.

Netanyahu met with Kagame last July in Kigali, Rwanda when he visited four East African states.

The African leader joined forces with Nigeria in 2014 to block the Ramallah government from succeeding in its bid to pass a UN Security Council resolution calling for a unilateral Palestinian state with “east Jerusalem” as its capital.

Rwanda has recently won the presidency of the African Union for 2018 as well; Israel applied to the African organization for observer status.