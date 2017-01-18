Saudi Arabia ‘Optimistic’ on Incoming Trump Administration

One day after the anti-Israel Paris summit, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says his government's "interests align" with those of US President-elect Donald Trump.



US President-elect Donald J. Trump

Photo Credit: Michael Vadon / Wikimedia Commons



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news briefing in Paris on Monday (Jan. 16) that his government is “optimistic” about the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking in English, the Saudi foreign minister said his government is looking forward to working with the new American administration “in all areas that are a concern for both of us,” according to Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty.

Speaking one day after the Paris summit on “solutions for peace” between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, al-Jubeir said the views of the Saudi government aligned with those of U.S> President-elect Trump in a number of areas.

“Wanted to restore America’s role in the world – we welcome this,” he said. “Wanting to defeat [ISIS], absolutely. Wanting to contain Iran and prevent it from causing mischief through its negative policies in the region: absolutely, we have been calling for this for years,” he said.

“Our interests align” on Iran, Syria, Yemen, energy and other issues, he added. “We may have disagreements on how to get there, but we don’t disagree on what needs to be done, and that will not change.”

Saudi Arabia has been among those who have consistently been involved behind the scenes in trying to find a way to work out a “solution” to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: