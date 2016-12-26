Sderot Police Officers Bring Chanukah Joy to Seniors in Southern Israel

Local police in the southern Israeli city of Sderot came to spend Chanukah with seniors this week, singing and sharing sufganiyot together.



Sderot city police bring Chanukah joy to local senior citizens.

Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police



City police in Sderot visited seniors in the community on Monday to bring them a bit of holiday joy.

The officers lit Chanukah candles with the seniors, sang holiday songs and ate sufganiot (special Israeli holiday jelly doughnuts).

“Israel Police are continuing to carry on operational activities to keep the public safe, prevent terrorism and capture offenders to bring them to justice,” said a national police spokesperson.

“But the aim of this program is the strengthen the connection between Sderot’s seniors and the rest of the community, and that of the city police department, which is there to ensure the personal safety of the citizens of the community.

“Some of the elderly residents in Sderot are truly alone, with families who have moved away and now live elsewhere. There is no feeling more heartwarming than to help and care for this population,” the spokesperson said.

“The main thing that their light will continue to shine for many more years to come, in good health, safety and happiness.”

