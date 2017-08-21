Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The remand of the head of the outlawed Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ra’ed Salah, was extended by four days on Monday after his arraignment before a judge in the Magistrates Court in Rishon LeZion.

Salah was arrested last week in connection with a sermon he delivered right after last month’s terrorist attack that killed two Israeli Police officers at the Temple Mount. The sermon was delivered “in front of a large crowd,” according to police, who contend it constituted incitement.

The Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement has long worked to encourage Arab citizens of Israel and others to carry out attacks against Jews in the country.

The Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement – which is a banned organization – also funds the Mourabitun, a group of Arab women and boys who closely follow Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, dogging their heels on the grounds and screaming at them throughout their visits.

Occasionally they become physical in their efforts to harass Jews on the sacred site, and even violent. As a result, last September the Israeli government banned the Mourabitun from the Temple Mount but thus far has not yet outlawed the organization entirely.