Shin Bet Captured Hamas Terror Cell, Foiled Series of Attacks in Israel

The terrorists were familiar with all of their targets due to their illegal employment at jobs within Israel, says the Shin Bet.



Nadav Argaman, new head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrives to his home on February 11, 2016.

Israeli authorities revealed Monday that Shin Bet intelligence agents recently prevented a Hamas terrorist cell from carrying out a massive series of terrorist attacks — including kidnappings, shootings and other attacks — on Israeli Jews in the Hebron area.

Mamduach Younis, 24, of Ar’ara, and brothers Hassam, 23 and Muhammad Zida’at, 25 of the Arab village of Bani Naim, just south of Hebron, were indicted Monday in connection with the plot, in Haifa District Court.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in, and membership in a terrorist organization, contact with a foreign agent, illegal entry into Israel and various weapons offenses.

The terrorists also conducted reconnaissance on a number of potential attack sites within Israel, including a bus station in Afula, the Binyamina train station, an IDF military base near Kfar Kara and a synagogue in the Jewish community of Zichron Ya’akov, south of Haifa.

All of the sites were familiar to members of the cell due to their illegal employment in Israel, according to the Shin Bet.

The indictment detailed the way in which the three terrorists met, with Muhammad getting a job as a carpenter after crossing illegally into Ar’ara, followed by his brother Hassan, who was accused of murder by the Palestinian Authority. Muhammad bought weapons and gathered intelligence on the targets, while Hassan made contact with Hamas in Gaza to obtain help in planning their attacks.

According to the indictment, the three cell members started saving their money – NIS 1,000 per month – for the purchase of weapons and materials with which to manufacture explosives. They also recruited fellow Arabs for their attacks.

“The uncovering of the infrastructure and activities it planned demonstrates the high threat level posed by Hamas militants, especially those who enter Israel and remain their illegally,” the Shin Bet said in its statement.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

