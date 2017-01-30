Six Dead, Eight Injured in Quebec City Mosque Attack



Police cars outside the attacked mosque in Quebec City

Photo Credit: Screenshot



Six people, ages 35 to 70, died and eight were injured on Sunday in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque. According to Quebec provincial police, 39 others survived. Two are in custody following the shooting.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a “terrorist attack.” The shooting came on a weekend when Trudeau said Canada would welcome the refugees that President Donald Trump had banned from entering the US.

One of the suspects was arrested near the mosque, the other east of Quebec City’s downtown, near Ile-d’Orleans.

A provincial police spokeswoman said that “for the moment, nothing leads us to believe there are other suspects linked to the event, but you’ll understand we’re not taking any chances and we’re making the necessary verification to make sure there aren’t any.”

Police did not reveal which weapon were used in the attack.

One witness told Radio Canada that the shooters yelled ‘Allahu akbar!’ as they opened fire.

PM Trudeau issued a statement saying, “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.”

The Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec issued a statement on Facebook early Monday, saying, “All our thoughts are with the children who have to be told their father has died,” said the. May Allah give them patience and strength.”

The mosque president, Mohamed Yangui, told the media that “the neighborhood is very peaceful,” and his congregation has “a good relationship with the government, the mayor of Quebec. We have no problem whatsoever.”

The Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec was attacked in June 2016 during the month of Ramadan, when a pig’s head was left on the doorstep with a note saying, “bon appetit.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: