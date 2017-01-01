Special Announcement: Your Opportunity to Help Strengthen Judea and Samaria

Join this special free tour on Monday of Judea and Samaria.



Dani Dayan (with map of YESHA in background)

Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90



In response to the Obama’s administration’s defining the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria as illegal, Joseph Waks has launched a Judea and Samaria support outing.

On Monday, January 2, 2017, a group will be leaving 10:00 AM from Liberty Bell Park in Jerusalem and making it over to the majestic hills of Psagot for some wine-tasting from the local winery and hearing from Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York.

The group will then travel towards Gush Etzion and have lunch in the hills of the Efrat town at 1:00 PM together with Rabbi Riskin and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi.

At 2:00 PM the group will be traveling towards the Gush Etzion junction and stop by the location where the 3 boys (Eyal Yifrach, Naftali Fraenkel and Gilaad Shaar) were kidnapped as well as where Ezra Schwartz was murdered, and hear a short speech in their memory..

At 2:30 it’s up to Oz Vgaon, a new area, built and cultivated in memory of the 3 boys, and hear from Nadia Matar. Nadia will explain how we should respond to terror and why Judea and Samaria are an integral part of who we are as the Jewish nation.

The tour will be finishing off the trip at the Western Wall to witness the swearing in of Israel’s heroes, IDF soldiers.

Join us in clearly answering those who challenge our birthright to the Land of Israel.

Transportation is paid for as well as lunch.

RSVP is mandatory as space is limited.

Please email leannalsadora@gmail.com to RSVP and reserve a seat, or call 052-640-4274

