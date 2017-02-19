Stabbing Attack in French City of Montauban

At least three people were stabbed by the unidentified attacker.



Photo Credit: .



An unidentified attacker reportedly stabbed three people in the French city of Montauban, north of Toulouse, at around 2:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

A man, wielding a knife, reportedly attacked the victims near the Raymond Restaurant, according to the UK-based Daily Star news outlet. His identity and motives are unknown.

The attacker was shot and critically wounded by police, according to local reports. The circumstances surrounding the attack are under investigation by local police.

This is a developing story.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: