Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The state on Monday afternoon submitted its response to a Supreme Court injunction regarding a petition challenging Benjamin Netanyahu’s service as both prime minister and foreign minister, News 0404 reported. The state argues that following the PM’s assignment of the Tourism and the Communications portfolios to other cabinet members, the fact that he now heads two offices removes the foundation of the initial petition.

A number of Israeli prime ministers, including David Ben Gurion, held more than one portfolio, usually pairing the PM’s office with the Defense Ministry.

Advertisement

The state requested that the court therefore dismiss the petition.