Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon/Flash90

The committee that examined the IAF Apache helicopter crash in which Major Zohar (43) was killed and another officer was injured has completed its findings.

While returning to base, Major Zohar had reported a problem with the helicopter and tried to bring it in for a landing, but the helicopter crashed.

The committee confirmed that the crash was caused by a malfunction in the helicopter’s steering ability, as Major Zohar had declared before the crash.

There’s no connection between that flaw and the cracked rear rotor blades that were found 2 months earlier.

The IAF’s Apache helicopter fleet is still grounded, and a comprehensive investigation, in cooperation with Boeing, will carried out.