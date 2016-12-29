Stoning Attack Smashes Windshield in Issawiya

Arab terrorists attacked an Israeli driver and passengers traveling near the Issawiya neighborhood in Jerusalem.



The Issawiya section of Jerusalem.

Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90



Arab terrorists attacked an Israeli driver at around 5 pm Thursday, while traveling in Jerusalem near the Issawiya neighborhood.

The attackers hurled stones at the car as it moved between the Rechalim Junction and the Issawiya neighborhood in an attempt to injure, if not actually kill, those riding in the vehicle.

The windshield of the car was smashed by one of the rocks that hit the vehicle, but no one was physically hurt in the attack.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: