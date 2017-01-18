Stoning Attacks Damage Israeli Bus, Private Cars

Palestinian Authority road terrorists continue their attempts to kill Israeli drivers, 'scoring' two smashed windshields in Samaria.



Israeli journalist Aharon Granot shows his smashed windshield, damaged in a stoning attack by Arab terrorists near the Judea city of Halhul, in Gush Etzion. (October 22, 2015)

Photo Credit: Gerhson Elinson / Flash 90



Arab terrorists attacked Israeli drivers in a public bus and also in private vehicles Wednesday night.

Israeli public bus # 141 came under a hail of rocks as it passed the Arab town of Hizme, north of Jerusalem, along Highway 60. No physical injuries were reported but the windshield of the bus was smashed.

The driver kept the vehicle moving and notified the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli security personnel were deployed to the area to search for the attackers.

A number of drivers traveling on Route 55 the road near the community of Azoun, not far from the Jewish community of Kedumim, were targeted earlier in the evening.

In at least once case, a windshield was smashed by the hail of rocks that struck the vehicle, but the driver stayed focused on continuing towards the Jewish community of Kedumim.

It is not clear whether it was the driver or another who was injured in the stoning attacks; Hatzolah of Judea and Samaria reports that at least one driver was treated “at the scene” for mild injuries sustained in the attack.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: