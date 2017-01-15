Stoning Terrorist Attacks in Judea, the Jordan Valley

Palestinian Authority Arab attacks on Israeli motorists continue to escalate with every international expression of support for PA leader Mahmoud Abbas and his efforts to evade direct talks with Israel.



(file)

Photo Credit: Tazpit News Agency



Palestinian Authority terrorists were out in force again Sunday night attacking Jews as the international community gathered to show its support for PA leader Mahmoud Abbas and its willingness to throw Israeli citizens under the bus in the process. A number of terrorists took the Paris proceedings at their figurative word much more literally.

Arab terrorists attacked an Israeli bus Sunday night as it traveled Highway 60 in Judea, between the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Omar and the Jewish community of Karmei Tzur, heading south towards Kiryat Arba-Hebron.

A second Israeli bus was also attacked in a different area, near the Arab village of Uja — in the Jordan Valley — as the driver was traveling along Highway 90 south of Kibbutz Niran.

The Hatzolah emergency response service of Judea and Samaria reported that none of the passengers were physically injured in either attack.

However, the status of the vehicles remains unclear.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: