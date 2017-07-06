Photo Credit: Macedo Media / Pixabay.com

The Symantec anti-virus giant announced Thursday (July 6) it will purchase the Israeli “Fireglass” cyber security startup for an undisclosed sum.

The Tel Aviv-based company has some 40 employees and specializes in “browser isolation,” a technology to create a virtual website which allows a user to surf the internet without having a virus touch one’s network.

Israel – the “Startup Nation” – is home to more than 400 cyber security startups and has attracted at least 20 percent of the private global investment in the cyber sector.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly underscored in the past several years his intention to turn Israel into the ‘Silicon Valley of the Middle East.’