Terror Attack Foiled By Alert Crossing Authority Guards

Three Israeli citizens from the Bedouin town of Lakiya were arrested after they were found with serious weapons at a crossing.



Defense Ministry Crossing Authority officials at the Jaba’a Crossing foiled a possible terror attack Friday night.

The guards discovered knives and bullets in the trunk of one vehicle during a routine search crossing, located between Beit Shemesh and Gush Etzion, in the Judea region.

Three Israeli Arab residents from the Negev Bedouin town of Lakiya were in the vehicle at the time.

Having discovered the knives and the ammunition, the Crossing Authority officials launched a more thorough search of the vehicle — and turned up three handguns, including Glock and FN models.

The weapons and ammunition were confiscated, and the three suspects were detained. They were turned over for questioning by Beit Shemesh police.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

