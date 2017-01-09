Terrorist Relatives Arrested, Israel Security Cabinet Approves Additional Measures

Israel's security cabinet approved a number of measures in response to the truck ramming attack that left four IDF officers dead and 17 other people wounded in Jerusalem.



Scene of a truck ramming attack by a Jerusalem Arab against IDF soldiers in the Armon HaNatziv section of Jerusalem. January 8 2017

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



Israel Police have arrested nine suspects in connection with Sunday’s truck ramming attack in the Armon HaNatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem, which left four IDF soldiers dead and 17 other soldiers and civilians injured.

Five of those who were arrested are relatives of the terrorist who carried out the attack.

The nearby Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukabar in which the terrorist lived, was sealed off by Sunday evening as security forces continued operations within the area.

Israel’s security cabinet voted to demolish the family home of the terrorist who carried out the attack as quickly as possible. The cabinet also voted to reject the family’s request to be reunited with family and friends in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

In addition, it was decided that the terrorist’s body would not be returned to the family for burial.

Moreover, the cabinet approved administrative detention for anyone who henceforth expresses admiration, approval or support for the Islamic State terrorist organization or its actions.

Further, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered security services to investigate who at the time and place of the attack had been applauding or otherwise expressing glee at the demise of IDF soldiers and other Israelis. Those who were tracked down and identified are to be brought to justice.

There were eyewitness accounts that alleged that Arab bystanders were actually applauding as the terrorist was plowing his truck into the group of soldiers, backing up the vehicle and then ramming the truck into them a second time.

