Teva Pharmaceuticals’ Russian Subsidiary Fined $519 Million
The Russian subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to one count violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in the United States, U.S. officials announced Thursday.
“Teva and its subsidiaries paid millions of dollars in bribes to government officials in various countries, and intentionally failed to implement a system of internal controls that would prevent bribery,” said Assistant Attorney-General Leslie Caldwell.
Teva CEO Erez Vigodman called the situation “regrettable and unacceptable” but added that the company was “pleased to finally put this matter behind us. The Teva of today is a fundamentally different company.” He added that the firm had launched an internal probe on the matter in early 2012, and that none of the employees who were involved in the criminal behavior had remained with the company.
The cases date back as far as 2010 and 2012 with Russia, and as far back as 2001 and 2011 in Ukraine. In Mexico, the Justice Department documented a case dating back to 2005.
The Israeli generic pharmaceutical firm was ordered to pay $519 in fines for having paid bribes to foreign officials to win business in Russia, Ukraine and Mexico.Hana Levi Julian
About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
שלושה דברים convinan אחד, אומר זה על כרטיס זה, לא רק אומר אבל אלברטו ריברה רומרו הייתה לי הזדמנות לראות את זה, להיות ישועי לא רק אבל אינדוקציה הנמוכה ישועי ולקלל, כלומר, המיליציה של האפיפיור, לא כל ישועי הוא inductado ונשבע, זו היא התוצאה של הנדר הרביעי לקחת הישועים אם אתה לא יודע, כל הכמורה לוקחת רק שלושה קולות, נזירים, נזירות, כמרים, בישופים, כל לקחת שלושה קולות אבל ישועי לוקח ארבעה קולות, הרביעי הוא האפיפיור של רומא, בהגנה ושמירה על הדוקטרינה של חרב אפיפיור ואת החיים של אף אחד, ממשלה, אחים, אחיות, מי, להטעות להמחיז ולגרום וילון אחר sumicion המוחלט לעשן בחודשים האחרונים לאחר החלק השני של עדותו של אלברטו ריברה הלך שם ההשבעה של הישועים מתגלה לראשונה בהיסטוריה במאמר קצר זה של עדותו, היועץ של ישועי להזמין התפטרות, בפעם הראשונה זמן בהיסטוריה של מסדר הישועים, אתה מי שאתה מאמין מקרי ?? שנית, לאחר התפטרותו של פדרו כללי Arrupel של המסדר הישועי שהביאה אותו קללות, ולאחר מכן האפיפיור מקבל התפטרות יריבו לחוקה של מסדר הישועים, אשר לא יכול לוותר אף אחד, אתה צריך למות במשרד, ואז האפיפיור קבע לאחר פרישה
שאנו חייבים להכניס סדר בדברים עם המסדר הישועי ושעל לכוון מחדש את הסדר ועלינו קוראים לזה
ונראה לעולם ולעם הקתולית, כמו שמחזיק את המושכות, ויש לו את הסמכות והכח, אבל לא מכיר את האנשים הקתולים שנתנו להם, כאשר הקרדינלים נפגשים באותה העת לפי כרטיס כתוב שם, ראשון סימן, נוכל לעשות זאת על פי סדר הנבואי, אות כתובה, מותג, שנאמר בלטינית, הכומר שלך Pilli dei, בשפת הכופרות, התואר הראשון של אפיפיור, שני, הוא נותן את השם כי ייקח, במקרה זה האפיפיור באותה התקופה, יוחנן פאולוס, והשלישי מקבל מספר, חואן פבלו סגונדו, אפוקליפסה אומרת, מותג, שם, מספר טלפון, חברה מחפש מכונה, תאגיד אפילו להתחיל מסכימים על הדברים האלה, מישהו לא רואה !! מודה לאלוהים על מתנתו המחרידה, להקשיב, באיזו מידה שהכרות הזאת הולך ומתפשט ?? ישו אומר, הרבה מתפשט שגם ניבא בפסוק בפרק 24 24, לקרוא, לדבר על לנוצרי, שללא ספק הוא הכמורה הקתולית יחד עם מי יצטרף אליהם מאוחר יותר, הכהן זוג כנף של האפיפיורות כמו אלברטו ריברה, על היותו הוסמך