February 11, 2017 / 15 Shevat, 5777
The 2 State Solution is DEAD!

Photo Credit: Screenshot


If you haven’t figured out how a two state solution is actually four states, or how the Palestinian state includes no Jews, but the Jewish State includes Palestinian…. this new video by ‘Boomerang’ productions will make it all fall into place.

In this new age of constantly changing events and instant information, Boomerangs’ main objective is – relevancy. ‘Boomerang’ will spearhead Israel’s ‘public diplomacy’ warfare on social media by producing immediate responses to acute events through short and viral video clips.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


  1. Mary Boyer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    The 2-state solution is as dead as toe nail clippings!!

  2. Ben Cunningham says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:40 PM

    Must have missed something. Was it ever alive?

  3. Mark Sandberg says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:20 AM

    best idea i’ve heard so far is 1 state solution where Palestinians have a party seat in the Knesset and Hamas is OUT OF POWER.

  4. Henry P Greenspan says:
    February 11, 2017 at 4:14 AM

    Never was viable.

  5. Dee Dee Lewis Nadler says:
    February 11, 2017 at 5:03 AM

    It never would have happened.

