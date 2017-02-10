The 2 State Solution is DEAD!



If you haven’t figured out how a two state solution is actually four states, or how the Palestinian state includes no Jews, but the Jewish State includes Palestinian…. this new video by ‘Boomerang’ productions will make it all fall into place.

In this new age of constantly changing events and instant information, Boomerangs’ main objective is – relevancy. ‘Boomerang’ will spearhead Israel’s ‘public diplomacy’ warfare on social media by producing immediate responses to acute events through short and viral video clips.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

