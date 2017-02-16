The Trumps and Netanyahus: Old Friends, New Roles [video]

Two couples, old friends, find themselves squarely in the public eye round the clock for the next four years -- at least.



The US president and the Israeli prime minister caught a quick moment for a serious talk while strolling through the Green Room at the White House, giving photographers another chance to grab a shot.

Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon, GPO



The visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to the White House was an historic occasion, but was also clearly a meeting of old friends, with the two First Ladies embracing as soon as Mrs. Netanyahu was out of the car.

The Netanyahus have known the Trumps for years. Both couples, long used to the routine of the classic photo ops, were pleasant and cooperative with the photographers as they signed the White House Guest Book and posed for more shots.

Prime Minister Netanyahu strolled together with President Trump through the various rooms of the White House, and on the obligatory walk down the promenade outside the Oval Office as photographers snapped away.

In at least several photos, though, one could see the two men had more to discuss than just the basic bandying reporters saw during the joint news conference held prior to their closed-door meeting. They seemed to sneak in the opportunities where they could find them to mention a word here and there. It’s not easy, surrounded by reporters, photographers, wives, Secret Service and who knows how many staff members and microphones.

The two men agreed to meet again soon to discuss the issues of the settlements, peace talks and of course, Iran.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has had a packed scheduled, meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, both majority and minority leaders of the Senate and House Speaker Paul Ryan as well. He is also scheduled to meet Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

