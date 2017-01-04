Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz: ‘Make Gush Etzion Part of Greater Jerusalem’

Minister Katz calls to renew a proposal that connects the communities of Greater Jerusalem to Jerusalem itself.



Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz

Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS



by Ilana Messika

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, who also holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Intelligence and Atomic Energy, called Tuesday to “make Gush Etzion part of Greater Jerusalem” during a ceremony for a new traffic light at the Neve Daniel junction with Highway 60, south of Jerusalem.

“In Judea and Samaria, security and safety are intertwined,” said Katz. “We must not undermine the status of Jerusalem.

“Ten years ago I introduced a bill for ‘Greater Jerusalem.’ The proposal calls for extending the jurisdiction of the capital to other communities around Jerusalem, but these communities will still retain their municipal autonomy. Local authorities will be annexed and residents will have the right to vote twice – once for the Greater City Council and once for local municipality. This proposal must be renewed immediately, and it is one the new U.S. administration could support.

“We must strengthen our position in all the communities. At the Transportation desk, I focus on connecting the communities of Greater Jerusalem to Jerusalem itself,” Katz added.

Acting Head of Gush Etzion Regional Council, Moshe Seville, also said that the recent building momentum in Gush Etzion must be met with corresponding road infrastructure.

The decision to place traffic lights at intersections located on Highway 60 was taken after 17-year-old Nofer Shimon was killed near the community of Elazar, a kilometer away from the new traffic light, two years ago. After that accident, the regional council, community authorities, and Nofer’s family and friends pressed the government to take action to improve safety on the road.

Chairwoman of the Bayit Yehudi Faction and a resident of Neve Daniel, MK Shuli Mualem said: “During the mourning period for Nofer, residents of Neve Daniel and Elazar, together with Minister Katz decided to solve the safety problem at the intersection. . . The family decided that their tragedy would be the last one on this road, and they succeeded. The traffic lights at Neve Daniel and Elazar represent the Shimon family’s success in preserving life.”

Muallem added. “As someone who works tirelessly to apply Israeli jurisdiction in Judea and Samaria – starting with the consensus areas of Gush Etzion and Ma’ale Adumim — I want Gush Etzion to become an integral part of the State of Israel within our jurisdiction.”

