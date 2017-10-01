Photo Credit: The White House from Washington, DC, via Wikimedia

U.S. President Donald Trump cut to the chase on Sunday when it came to dealing with the various diplomatic hoops most officials must jump through when dealing with a dictatorship, let alone one ruled by a ruler who is capricious at best.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump commented on Twitter. “Save your energy, Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

Trump tweeted his view a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed that the United States has been in direct communication with North Korea, asking whether its government would like to discuss its nuclear and missile programs. (Tillerson is in the Far East on a diplomatic tour that includes a visit to Beijing.)

However, Pyongyang has shown no interest in dialogue, Tillerson admitted.

North Korea has maintained close economic, military and technological ties with Iran; the two nations have worked together on missile and nuclear technology, and North Korea has stockpiled one of the largest chemical weapons arsenals in the world.

North Korea has also shipped some of its supplies to Syria, where it is likely they have been provided to bolster the forces of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization, an Iranian proxy group dedicated to the annihilation of the Jewish State and which has maintained a long and strong relationship with the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist group that rules Gaza, along Israel’s southern border. Elements in the Palestinian Authority have slowly been building ties with both; and the PA government in Ramallah has meanwhile worked hard to indoctrinate the last three generations of its own society to build an iron-clad terrorist machine devoted from the cradle to the grave to the total destruction of the State of Israel.

The question now is, how long will it take President Trump before he offers the same advice to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Palestinian Authority and peace talks?