IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot discusses security issues after three personnel were killed and a fourth seriously wounded in a terror attack at Har Adar on Sept. 26 2017

U.S. Special Representative to International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt said Tuesday that he and his family were “horrified” by the terror attack that left three young men dead and seriously wounded a fourth at the entrance to the community of Har Adar, in the Jerusalem Hills.

Greenblatt might have been even more horrified had he been on the streets of Gaza and seen the young men circulating through the passsersby, offering sweets to celebrate the murders.

Israel will undoubtedly be expected — again — to reach out its hand in peace to the Palestinian Authority once its leading Fatah faction, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, finalizes agreements with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group to create a unity government, allegedly imminent.

