Photo Credit: IDF

U.S. Special Representative to International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt said Tuesday that he and his family were “horrified” by the terror attack that left three young men dead and seriously wounded a fourth at the entrance to the community of Har Adar, in the Jerusalem Hills.

My family & I are horrified by the attack in Har Adar. Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack. All must stand against terror! (1/2) — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 26, 2017

Greenblatt might have been even more horrified had he been on the streets of Gaza and seen the young men circulating through the passsersby, offering sweets to celebrate the murders.

ابتهاجاً بـ #عملية_قطنة.. شبان يوزعون الحلوى في مدينة غزة اليوم. pic.twitter.com/aJfaawxeOX — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@gazalnps) September 26, 2017

Israel will undoubtedly be expected — again — to reach out its hand in peace to the Palestinian Authority once its leading Fatah faction, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, finalizes agreements with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group to create a unity government, allegedly imminent.