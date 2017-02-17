Trump Hits Back on Question About Anti-Semitism, Racism

"Let me just tell you something - that I hate the charge. I find it repulsive. I hate even the question..."



US President Donald Trump underlines that he is the least anti-Semitic or racist person "you've ever seen in your entire life" in response to a question about anti-Semitism and racism.

Photo Credit: WH.gov / screenshot



President Donald Trump was once again asked The Question on Thursday — that question — you know, the one he got asked on the campaign trail all the time about the “anti-Semitic thing” as all the loonies started coming out of the woodwork?

And it really set him off. The lucky journalist was a reporter from Ami Magazine.

And for readers who prefer to see the actual exchange word-for-word:

It’s not that the question wasn’t legitimate, however. There has indeed been a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States over the past year, and some of the neo-Nazi and white supremacist crazies even pledged allegiance to Donald Trump. The point is, it wasn’t about President Trump, and that needed to be crystal clear.

The same holds true for Europe, where anti-Semitism is also on the rise. In fact, 72 percent of European Jewish men no longer feel safe wearing a yarmulka — a visibly Jewish head covering — according to statistics quoted by Israel’s foreign ministry.

Among hundreds of reports, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands Binyomin Jacobs said that most Dutch Jews have grown so accustomed to anti-Semitic insults on the street that they seldom bother reporting them. However, a trend of anti-Semitic incidents in Dutch schools has become particularly worrisome. In June, high school students at a graduation party in the town of Schijndel sang about burning Jews. As they entered the hall, some of the graduates broke out in song with the lyrics, “Together we’ll burn Jews, because Jews burn the best”- a chant sometimes heard at the country’s soccer stadiums

So the United States is by no means isolated or unique in the anti-Semitism that people are seeing, nor has it just magically appeared with the candidacy and subsequent election of President Donald Trump to the White House. Small wonder that the president, whose own father donated land in Brooklyn for the building of a yeshiva, and is the father and grandfather of a Jewish daughter and son-in-law plus their three children, finally lost his temper over the issue — especially having had the same question addressed precisely 24 hours earlier by a Jewish prime minister of Israel.

Yet the journalist at the other end of President Trump’s exasperation, to his credit, also remains determined to ensure his intentions were not misinterpreted.

President Trump clearly misunderstood my question. This is highly regretful and I’m going to seek clarification. #TrumpNewsConference — Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) February 16, 2017

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: