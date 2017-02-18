Trump Reaffirms Bond With ‘Cherished Ally’ Israel in Weekly Address [video]

President Trump underscored his friendship with PM Netanyahu, and his support for Israel.



U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed the ‘unbreakable bond’ between Israel and the United States’ in his weekly address this weekend, underlining his friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United States also reaffirmed our unbreakable bond this week, with our cherished ally Israel. It was an honor to welcome my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House,” President Trump said.

“I affirmed to the prime minister America’s commitment to working with Israel and our allies and partners toward greater security and stability.

“The threat of terrorism – and believe me, it is a threat – must be confronted and defeated, and we will defeat it. We share with Israel a deep conviction that we must protect all innocent human life.”

This weekend Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez and other top officials at the European Security Conference in Munich.

