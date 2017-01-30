Trump: Restriction Is About Terror and Keeping Country Safe
U.S. President Donald Trump was unrepentant on Sunday as protests grew over the executive order to suspend immigration and refugee entry from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and a wider ban on refugees from Syria for 120 days.
Confusion reigned over the weekend on an order that appeared to block green card holders as well — an order that was not legally defensible — and in fact the White House had walked it back by Sunday morning.
People who hold United States “green cards” – documentation of residency status – will require additional screening to re-enter the country, the White House said.
“You will be allowed to re-enter the United States pending a routine re-screening,” said a White House official who spoke with Reuters. The same was said to be true of foreign nationals who are dual citizens.
American-born citizens who are dual nationals, and Canadian-born dual nationals were told they would be cleared for entry with no additional screening necessary.
Moreover, President Trump told media later in the day that the U.S. would issue visas to all countries once secure policies are in place.
But he was adamant about the misinterpretation that seemed rampant in the media, claiming he was imposing a “ban on Muslims.”
“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” President Trump said in a statement.
“This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.
“We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days,” he added.Hana Levi Julian
About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
ARREST EVERY AMERICAN THERE & CHARGE THEM EACH WITH TREASON BECAUSE THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS IS & GATHER UP EACH & EVERY ILLEGAL THERE ALONG WITH EVERY SINGLE UNVETTED MUSLIM & DEPORT THEM IMMEDIATELY.
Terror? Keeping the country safe? Aw, shucks. And there we thought it was racism. But just a question. Did no terrorist ever enter by green card? Seems I recall some Arab doctors in London, maybe 2008, who set up car bombs. Some in London, one driven into Glasgow airport. They had green cards. Never assume anything.
Never Again …. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHf6b8LUYCw
=
Immigration lawyers from groups financed by billionaire George Soros, a champion of open border policies, were signatories to a lawsuit filed Saturday to block President Donald Trump’s executive order halting visas for 90 days for “immigrants and non-immigrants” from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq.
George Soros-Financed Groups Scheme to Stop Trump’s Temporary Refugee Halt Order
by AARON KLEIN . 28 Jan 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/01/28/george-soros-financed-groups-scheme-stop-trumps-temporary-refugee-halt-order/
Well, he only targeted some Muslim countries.
That is very correct. Why cannot accept?
Tuhan tidak turun tangan melainkan Tuhan angkat tangan.