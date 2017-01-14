Trump Team Disavows Talks With Abbas: ‘No One Represents Our Team Except Our Own People’

Jason Greenblatt, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, says NY businessperson Daniel Arbess "has nothing to do with" their team.



U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Photo Credit: us.state.gov



The Trump transition team has brushed off claims made by New York business person Daniel Arbess, that he was representing the Trump team in speaking with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas about the incoming president’s intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Senior adviser Jason Greenblatt to President-elect Donald Trump said Friday that Arbess “doesn’t represent Trump, [Jared] Kushner or anyone else in the upcoming administration.”

Arbess allegedly told Abbas earlier in the week that Mr. Trump was “serious” about moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

From the outset of the campaign, there have been numerous individuals who have attempted to burnish their credentials by saying they “represent” the Trump team in some way.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

