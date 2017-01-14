Tweet to Paris: ‘Push Abbas to Negotiate Peace Directly With Israel’

Israel's Foreign Ministry tweets: #Paris is truly beautiful this time of year but only way to reach lasting #Peace is direct bilateral negotiations.







'Help Mahmoud Abbas find the path to peace'

Photo Credit: Israel MInistry of Foreign Affairs



Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the only way forward to a true peace is between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

In a graphic posted to the ministry’s Twitter feed, the MFA wrote that international delegates heading to the so-called Paris “peace summit” set to begin on Sunday should instead be pushing Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to negotiate directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Intl reps negotiating among themselves text for Sunday’s #ParisConference. Should instead push Abbas to negotiate #peace directly w/ Israel pic.twitter.com/oa9alBkUvL— Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) January 14, 2017

Last week Mr. Netanyahu discussed the upcoming conference with visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende, who said he is attending the summit and looks forward to further discussions with Israel on peace.

“It’s a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances,” the prime minister said at his meeting with the minister.

“This pushes peace backwards. It’s not going to obligate us. It’s a relic of the past. It’s a last gasp of the past before the future sets in.”

Minister Borge also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely during his visit. The two discussed bilateral relations as well as their individual perspectives on peace – and kosher sushi.

Our ministers discussed bilateral relations and shared their perspectives on peace. Another issue was kosher sushi pic.twitter.com/c2nGntzfvI— NorwayinIsrael (@NorwayinIsrael) January 12, 2017

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: