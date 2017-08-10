Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Two Arabs arsonists started a brush fire on Road 40 near Petach Tikva on Wednesday, according to police.

As the fire department worked to put out the fire, the police received a photo of the two suspects, taken by a passing driver who saw them starting the fire.

Using the photo, the police identified the first, age 18, as a resident of Kafr Kasm, and the second, age 15, from one of the unrecognized villages in the Negev. Both are from the same family.

They’ve been arrested.

