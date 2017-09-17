Photo Credit: Edwardx / Wikimedia

Britain downgraded its terror alert to “severe” on Sunday after a second arrest was announced in the wake of a terror attack Friday on the London Underground subway.

The “severe” alert designation means authorities believe an attack is highly likely, according to Sky News.

Police said a 21-year-old male was arrested late Saturday night in the west London suburb of Hounslow. He was the second suspect to be taken into custody under the country’s Terrorism Act.

At least 29 people were injured in Friday’s explosion of a homemade bomb that police said Saturday only partially detonated inside a plastic bucket concealed within a supermarket bag.

The IED exploded as the train pulled into the Parsons Green station; but police said they believed the blast may have been premature despite the timer attached to the bomb.

On Saturday an 18-year-old male was arrested in the port city of Dover, where the ferry commutes to France. A wide manhunt was then launched within the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury, according to the Associated Press.

British police have not released details about the identity of either suspect, nor has either been charged, or freed. It is becoming clear that police and security services in Britain believe that several people were involved in the attack, Fox News reported.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence that it had any direct involvement with any of the suspects.