Ukrain’s Deputy Speaker: Mend Ties with Israel by Moving Embassy to Jerusalem



Oleksandr Feldman

Photo Credit: Oleksandr Feldman's Facebook page



The Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, Oleksandr Feldman, on Tuesday declared over his Facebook page that his country’s anti-Israel vote at the UN Security Council could become a national disaster, following the Netanyahu government’s retributions, and that the best way to mend the rift would be for the Ukraine to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

“I would like to clarify its position on the vote in the UN against Israel,” Feldman, who is also President of the Ukrainian Jewish Congress (UEK), wrote. “I am very disappointed by what happened and by the vote, and the fact that Ukraine has not abstained, and the cancellation of the visit of our prime minister for many years. I and my [UEK] colleagues are working on the development of relations between our countries and the great deal we have achieved: visa-free entry, lower prices for air travel, support for Israel in Ukraine, and much more. Of course, the consequences of our [country’s UNSC] vote disappointed Israelis and greatly undermined what has been achieved.”

“But I want to think about the future,” Feldman continued. “Therefore, I believe that we, Ukrainians, should rectify this situation using the best solution, which would fully repair the diplomatic scandal and bring our relations [with Israel] to an entirely new, unprecedented level, by transferring the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

“That is why I introduced the bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine immediately, as soon as Parliament returns to work in the new year,” Ukraine’s Deputy House Speaker concluded.

Our advise to all the foreign missions in Israel is to beat the crowds and start moving their own embassies to the capital, while the rates are relatively reasonable.

Meanwhile, they could stay at Trump Jerusalem hotel.

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: