Photo Credit: Matty Stern / US Embassy Tel Aviv

UNRWA announced on Monday that it had sealed a Hamas terror tunnel that was discovered under two of their schools this past June.

At the time, UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness issued a statement saying that the tunnel had been discovered beneath two adjacent schools, the Maghazi Elementary Boys A&B School, and the Maghazi Preparatory Boys School, both inside the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Both schools have been under construction during the summer.

UNRWA’s June press release stated, “UNRWA can confirm that the tunnel has no entry or exit points on the premises nor is it connected to the schools or other buildings in any way.”

Hamas had also released a statement denying that it had any involvement in the tunnel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said the group had requested clarification from all terror factions in the Gaza Strip and they all said they had nothing to do with the tunnel in question, and that they wouldn’t dream of violating the neutrality of UNRWA and put schoolchildren at risk.