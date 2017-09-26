Photo Credit: IDF

The United States has strongly condemned the terrorist attack early Tuesday at Har Adar that claimed the lives of three security personnel and seriously injured a fourth.

In a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv and the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, officials said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s horrific attack in Har Adar.

“We also condemn statements glorifying terrorism and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims who were killed and we hope for a quick and full recovery of the injured.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon pointed out that Tuesday’s attack “did not take place in a vacuum.

“It was the direct result of the payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority,” he noted.

[Palestinian Authority leader] “Mahmoud Abbas continues to encourage terrorism by glorifying terrorists who have committed devastating attacks against Israelis,” Danon said.

“The Security Council must immediately and unequivocally condemn this horrific attack and demand that Mahmoud Abbas and the PA end their incitement against the State and people of Israel.” he added.