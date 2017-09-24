Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.

Law enforcement officials from the United States and Peru learned how to “counter Hezbollah’s destabilizing activities” this week in a two-day workshop held in Lima under the joint sponsorship of both countries.

“Counter terrorism professionals from both countries joined in working on “best practices” to disrupt terrorist plotting, military procurement activities, and involvement in large-scale criminal schemes by Hezbollah members and supporters,” according to the U.S. State Department.

Participating agencies from the United States included the Departments of State, Justice, Treasury, Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Counter Terrorism Center.

Peru was represented by the Peruvian Judiciary, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office on Terrorism, the Specialized Public Solicitor’s Office on Terrorism, the Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Peruvian National Police’s Anti-Drug and Anti-Money Laundering Directorates.

Peru is a regular member of the U.S.-Europol Law Enforcement Coordination Group, which harnesses the expertise of more than 25 countries across the globe to counter the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hezbollah is listed in the United States as a foreign terrorist organization.

Both countries agreed to continue working together to take measures to counter the group’s destabilizing activities.