U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to donate $1 million to Gulf-region victims of the record-breaking Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday.

The White House is open to ideas, Sanders said, adding that the president has not yet reached a decision on which group should coordinate the funds.

“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that have the best and most effective in helping and providing aid and he would love some suggestions from the folks here and I would be happy to take them,” she said.

It is also not yet clear whether the money will be donated from the Trump Foundation, or will come directly from the president’s personal funds.