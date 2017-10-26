Photo Credit: WH.gov

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to visit Israel on Thursday as part of a mission to the Middle East to coordinate sanctions against supporters of terror groups.

The Yad Vashem Memorial Museum in Jerusalem said Mnuchin would also tour the center, in addition to meeting with Israeli officials.

Advertisement

“The Secretary will tour the Holocaust History Museum, participate in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, visit the Children’s Memorial and sign the Yad Vashem Guest Book,” the center said in a statement.

Mnuchin met Wednesday in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.