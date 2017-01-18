web analytics
January 18, 2017
Watch: Bedouin Terrorist Ramming Police [video]

bedouin-terrorist-ramming-police

Photo Credit: Screenshot


Aerial video of the car driven by a Bedouin terrorist in Umm al-Hiran Wednesday morning leaves no doubt as to the driver’s intent. Watch as he pick up speed, aiming at the group of policemen before him.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


