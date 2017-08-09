Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/ Flash 90
Smoke rises over Gaza after IAF air strike.

The Israel Air Force retaliated in Gaza in the wee hours of Wednesday morning following a rocket attack on southern Israel at around 9 pm Tuesday night.

In a video tweeted by Gaza journalist Mohamd Nashwan, Israeli fighter pilots reportedly carried out six air strikes in northern Gaza.

The IDF reported that Israeli aircraft struck two Hamas posts in northern Gaza in response to the rocket attack. According to the Bethlehem-based Ma’an news site, four Gazans were injured in the strike.

