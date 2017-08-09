Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/ Flash 90

The Israel Air Force retaliated in Gaza in the wee hours of Wednesday morning following a rocket attack on southern Israel at around 9 pm Tuesday night.

In a video tweeted by Gaza journalist Mohamd Nashwan, Israeli fighter pilots reportedly carried out six air strikes in northern Gaza.

لحتى الآن 6 غارات للطائرات الصهيونية

تحليق الطائرات التجسسية مستمر ويُسمع صوتها اللهم احفظ #غزة وأهلها ورد كيدهم في نحرهم#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/Aw2VPc05y5 — محمد سعيد نشوان #غزة (@MohamdNashwan) August 8, 2017

The IDF reported that Israeli aircraft struck two Hamas posts in northern Gaza in response to the rocket attack. According to the Bethlehem-based Ma’an news site, four Gazans were injured in the strike.