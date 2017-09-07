Photo Credit: GPO

While Israeli Consulate members in Florida are preparing for likely evacuation in the face of incoming Hurricane Irma, Israeli Consulate members in Houston are on the other side of the bad weather pattern, helping their fellow community members recover from the nightmare.

Employees at the Israeli Consulate — who were also affected by Hurricane Harvey — are rolling up their sleeves to help fellow community members after the floods that destroyed so many homes, offices and businesses. Synagogues were also flooded out, but that didn’t stop congregants and rabbis from reaching out to help others as well.

The Embassy of Israel in Washington DC joined relief efforts and sent several tons of goods and supplies to assist recovery efforts in Texas. The initiative was made possible as a result of assistance from the Israeli humanitarian organization, IsraAID and the American-Israeli moving and storage firm, 495 Movers, Inc.

Chabad of Belair is another main Jewish community site that has been gathering and distributing supplies to those in need.

Tens of thousands of Texas were forced from their homes and are still living in shelters due to the mass flooding and extensive damage across the state, caused by Harvey. Those who have remained have a massive cleanup job on their hands; some have dealt with the fear of looting by resorting to their Second Amendment Rights, like one family who posted a simple, hand-lettered sign: ‘You Loot, We Shoot.”

Last Friday, United Hatzalah and Israel Rescue Coalition’s (IRC) Houston relief team headed to Beaumont to distribute aid to evacuated residents of the area.

Evacuees were brought on buses to the airport for care, and to receive supplies, before being sent by plane to a long-term evacuation center.