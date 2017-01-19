Watch: Jerusalem Mayor Calling on Israelis to Sign Letter Congratulating Incoming President Trump [video]



Photo Credit: Screenshot



Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has launched a website calling on Israelis to sign his letter congratulating President Trump on his inauguration Friday and thanking him for his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. In the video that accompanies the invitation to sign, Mayor Barkat recalls some of the foreign policy shortcomings of President Obama, expressing his hope for better decision making on the part of the new leader of the free world.

The short letter goes:

“Welcome President Trump,

“Israel thanks you for your enduring, unequivocal support for the state of Israel and welcomes your ambassador to Jerusalem.

“Nir Barkat, Mayor of Jerusalem”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

