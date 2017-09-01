Photo Credit: 0404 Video

Yair Revivo, the mayor of the city of Lod, got fed up with the blasting of the loudspeaker from the Dahamesh mosque that went on for hours overnight.

The municipality had reached an agreement with the Imams from all the mosques in the city, where they could broadcast their 3-minute calls to prayers, and a holiday prayer at 6:45 AM, but they would stop blasting the 2-hour speeches and prayers in the middle of the night. All the Imams and mosques agreed, except, the Dahamesh mosque broke the agreement.

Advertisement

The mayor arrived with the police at the offending mosque early in the morning to get them to stop, and according to the mayor, he was attacked by people in the mosque, in front of the police.