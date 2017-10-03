Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday in a statement to media that “the hearts of the people of Israel go out to the scores of innocent people murdered in cold blood” in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Speaking at a gathering in the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim, Netanyahu told reporters that people in the Nevada city and in America as well experienced “a day of horror.”

“Our hearts go out also to the hundreds who are wounded; we pray for their speedy recovery. The people of Israel stand with the people of America this time and anytime, but especially in this time,” Netanyahu said.

In an echo of America’s biggest unifying anti-war mantra from the 1960s, the prime minister added, “We will overcome, together.”