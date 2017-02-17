White House Statement: ‘President Trump Stands With Israel’

"Our deeply rooted ties reflect our shared values, strategic interests, and dynamic economic and trade relationship."



US President Trump's response to a threat of "painful bloodshed" by the PLO if the two-state solution is abandoned.

At around 7 pm ET on Thursday, the White House released a statement expressing President Donald Trump’s pleasure at having hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his “honored guest” the previous day.

The president underlined America’s support for Israel “especially in the face of terrorism,” a statement that appeared to be a clear response to reports earlier in the day of threats of “painful bloodshed” by the Palestine Liberation Organization if the two-state solution were to be abandoned. PLO representatives had already begun the saber-rattling earlier in the week.

“President Trump has made it abundantly clear that the United States stands firmly with our ally Israel, especially in the face of terrorism,” the statement read. “Our deeply rooted ties reflect our shared values, strategic interests, and dynamic economic and trade relationship. President Trump is making it his administration’s duty to promote Israel’s security in order to establish a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East,” the statement continued.

“Yesterday’s meeting represents a key step toward strengthening security and counterterrorism operations to protect the United States, Israel, and other nations from the growing threat of terrorism around the world. The President and the Prime Minister agree on the importance of tough sanctions and constant vigilance to ensure the safety and security of all.

“As Israel’s largest bilateral trade partner, the United States is eager to expand its economic partnership, which is nearing $50 billion annually. President Trump reaffirms the unbreakable bond between the two nations, and together with Prime Minister Netanyahu, is finding new ways to make our alliance even stronger,” the statement concluded.

No ambiguity there at all.

