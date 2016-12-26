Windshield Smashed in Arab Terrorist Stoning Attack on Jews

A windshield was smashed in one attack as Arab stoning of Israeli drivers continues in Judea, Samaria and Binyamin.



Windshield smashed by rock-throwers. (July 2015)

Photo Credit: IDF



An Israeli driver came under attack by Arab terrorists late Monday afternoon while driving in Judea past the El Fuar junction in the southern Hebron Hills.

Although the windshield of the vehicle was smashed, miraculously, the driver was not physically injured.

At about the same time, Arab terrorists were also attacking drivers traveling on the road north of Jerusalem between the Jewish community of Adam and the Arab town of Hizme, in the Binyamin region.

The Hatzolah emergency response team in Binyamin reports that no one was physically injured in those attacks either.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

